Sunita Williams turns 59: Here’s how NASA astronaut celebrated birthday in Space

Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams celebrated her 59th birthday on Thursday, (September 19, 2024) on the International Space Station (ISS). It was her second birthday on ISS, after the first during her 2012 mission

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published20 Sep 2024, 10:42 PM IST
Sunita Williams turns 59: Here's how NASA astronaut celebrated birthday in Space
Sunita Williams turns 59: Here’s how NASA astronaut celebrated birthday in Space(AFP)

Celebrating one's birthday in a unique and memorable way is a dream of every individual, and if it is celebrated in space, and that too no other than in the International Space Station (ISS) can be only in a dream. Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams celebrated her 59th birthday on Thursday, (September 19, 2024) on the International Space Station (ISS). It was her second birthday on ISS, after the first during her 2012 mission.

Unlike traditional festivities of cakes and candles, Williams—who has been stuck in space since June 6—spent her birthday attending a conference with flight directors, discussing future mission objectives and scientific research in the orbiting lab.

Also Read | NASA SpaceX Crew-9 mission gears up for takeoff, set to ‘rescue’ Sunita Williams

According to reports, Williams, currently part of the Boeing Crew Flight Test mission, focused her efforts on maintaining the ISS’s life support systems.

The reports say, during the day the Indian-origin astronaut, along with Don Pettit, first replaced the filters in the ISS’s waste and hygiene compartment, dubbed the space bathroom, then discussed with flight directors at NASA’s Mission Control Center in Houston about the mission objectives and future tasks.

Also Read | ‘I love it here’: Sunita Williams reacts to Boeing capsule leaving without her

The birthday of Indian-origin astronaut was celebrated by fans in India. Indian music company Saregama organized a special birthday surprise featuring renowned singers like Sonu Nigam, Shaan, and Neeti Mohan performing on classic birthday song “Bar Bar Din Ye Aaye.”

Also Read | Starliner returns without Sunita Williams. What next for the astronaut now?

Taking to Instagram, Saregama shared: "Come on India let's sing #HappyBirthdaySunita along with India's biggest icons and send our collective wishes to Astronaut Sunita Williams up in space. Use #HappyBirthdaySunita to post your videos and Tag @saregama_official".

It is important to note that it is Williams’ third flight to space, after the first in 2006 and the second in 2012. According to NASA, "Sunita has spent a cumulative total of 322 days in space", and she is the second woman astronaut with the highest number of spacewalks.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Sep 2024, 10:42 PM IST
Business NewsScienceNewsSunita Williams turns 59: Here’s how NASA astronaut celebrated birthday in Space

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.05
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.45 (1.64%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,340.25
    03:51 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    48.7 (3.77%)

    NTPC

    424.15
    03:57 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    0.15 (0.04%)

    ITC

    514.90
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    6.7 (1.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Asahi India Glass

    778.35
    03:45 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    69.5 (9.8%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,859.75
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    163.7 (9.65%)

    RITES

    373.60
    03:58 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    32.37 (9.49%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation

    250.95
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    20.6 (8.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,350.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,430.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,410.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Science

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.