Sunita Williams's first message after delay in Boeing Starliner's return from space: ‘I have a real good feeling…’
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, on Wednesday, addressed a video conference from space for the first time after her spacecraft Boeing Starliner docked at ISS.
Indian-born NASA astronaut Sunita Williams expressed confidence in her return flight from space on Wednesday. Williams's message from space comes days after the US space agency hinted at a possible extension of the Boeing Starliner's space mission by 45 to 90 days.