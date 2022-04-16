Sunrise on Mars: See here the delightful pic captured by NASA's InSight lander

InSight, which is short for "Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport", is a stationary Mars lander that studies quakes on the planet and its interior. The lander touched down in the Elysium Planitia region of Mars in November 2018. The probe has already completed its primary mission of one full Martian year, which is equal to about 687 days on Earth. It is now in its extended phase with time on its hand to try its photography skills.