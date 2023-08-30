A rare celestial event called the ‘Blue Moon’ can be witnessed from your skies today. The event is made even more interesting due to the phenomenon called Super Moon which makes the Moon appear slighter bigger and brighter. Moreover, the event is made even more special with the Moon close approaching the planet Saturn.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon's orbit brings it closest to Earth during its elliptical path around our planet. At its farthest point the moon stands around 4,05,500 KM away known as apogee.

According to The Guardian, it will be the largest of the four supermoons occurring this year and the moon will be at a distance of 3,57,344 kilometers from the Earth which will make it appear larger than average.

Moreover, the term "blue moon" refers to the occurrence of two full moons within a single calendar month, and it has nothing to do with the moon's colour.

According to Sky & Telescope magazine, a full blue moon happens about once every 2.7 years on average. However, it won't appear blue as it only happens even more rarely, when "volcanic eruptions or forest fires send lots of smoke and fine dust into the atmosphere.

When and how to watch the blue moon in India?

The Blue Moon will achieve peak brightness at around 9:30 pm (Indian time) while Blue Super Moon reach it zenith around 7:30 am on August 31.

To get the perfect sight of the full moon, one should watch the moon shortly after sunset during the dusk hours. The Super Blue Moon can be seen on August 30, around 8:37 PM EDT.