Super Blue Moon to be visible today. Here's what you should know
30 Aug 2023
Rare Blue Moon and Super Moon phenomenon to be witnessed today, with the Moon appearing larger and brighter.
A rare celestial event called the ‘Blue Moon’ can be witnessed from your skies today. The event is made even more interesting due to the phenomenon called Super Moon which makes the Moon appear slighter bigger and brighter. Moreover, the event is made even more special with the Moon close approaching the planet Saturn.