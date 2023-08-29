Super Blue Moon to illuminate the sky tomorrow; Here's what you need to know2 min read 29 Aug 2023, 07:34 AM IST
Blue Moon phenomenon to occur on August 30. Despite its name, the moon would not actually appear blue but rather in a captivating shade of orange.
'Once in a Blue Moon,' the celestial phenomenon is set to take place on August 30. Despite its name, the "blue moon" would not actually appear blue but rather in a captivating shade of orange, Oneindia reported.
