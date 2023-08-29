Super Blue Moon to illuminate the sky tomorrow; Here's what you need to know

Blue Moon phenomenon to occur on August 30. Despite its name, the moon would not actually appear blue but rather in a captivating shade of orange.

'Once in a Blue Moon,' the celestial phenomenon is set to take place on August 30.

What is a Blue Moon? A Blue Moon is an astronomical event characterized by a supermoon or full Moon occurring concurrently with a perigee, which is the point in the Moon's orbit when it is closest to Earth.

Blue Moons are not particularly rare celestial phenomena. The last Blue Moon was visible in August 2021, as reported by Space.com. Given that the typical moon phase lasts about 29.5 days, a year typically accommodates 12 lunar cycles, totalling 354 days. This means that roughly every 2.5 years, an additional 13th full moon appears in a given year.

On this night, the super blue moon, marking the final chapter of a four-part lunar event, will be the third-largest moon visible this year. The term "blue moon" refers to the occurrence of two full moons within a single calendar month, and it has nothing to do with the moon's colour.

The Super Blue Moon will exhibit a slightly larger size and brighter. Supermoons appear approximately 40 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than regular full moons. It can be seen through the naked eye but with an unaided eye, the size difference would not be noticeable. Binoculars can aid in viewing the Super Blue Moon more clearly.

When and how to watch? To get the perfect sight of the full moon, one should watch the moon shortly after sunset during the dusk hours. The Super Blue Moon can be seen on August 30, around 8:37 PM EDT.

Viewers in Europe will have the opportunity to see the moon rise slightly later, providing an additional chance to see the moon. In London, the moon will rise at 8:08 PM BST, while in New York, the moonrise is at 7:45 PM EDT, and moonset at 7:33 PM EDT, with the full moon illuminating the night at 8:37 PM EDT, Oneindia reported.