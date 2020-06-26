Super-Earths discovered orbiting nearby red dwarf

Gliese 887 is one of the closest stars to the Sun at around 11 light-years away. It is much dimmer and about half the size of our Sun, which means that the habitable zone is closer to Gliese 887 than Earth's distance from the Sun. RedDots discovered two more interesting facts about Gliese 887, which turn out to be good news not only for the newly discovered planets but also for astronomers.