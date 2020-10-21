Supermassive black hole at center of Milky Way is low-spinning: Study

To get a better understanding of how Sgr A* has impacted the formation and evolution of the Milky Way, Loeb and Dr. Giacomo Fragione, of CIERA, studied instead the stellar orbits and spatial distribution of S-stars -- the closest stars orbiting Sgr A* and traveling at a speed of up to a few percent of the speed of light -- to constrain, or place limits on the spin of the black hole.