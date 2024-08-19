Supermoon 2024: What to expect, where will the event be visible | All you need to know

India will witness a rare supermoon today. A supermoon appears larger and brighter due to its close proximity to Earth.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published19 Aug 2024, 09:14 AM IST
Supermoon 2024: What to expect, where will the event be visible | All you need to know
Supermoon 2024: What to expect, where will the event be visible | All you need to know(AFP)

All eyes are set for the rare supermoon, which will be visible across India today. According to reports, the moon will reach its peak brightness and size at 11:56 pm IST, today.

A supermoon occurs when the moon is at its closest point to the Earth while it is full, hence making it look larger and brighter than the usual days.

Supermoon: when to watch

According to reports, the supermoon will be visible from today, to early August 21, with the best viewing times being around moonrise on August 19. The supermoon will peak on August 20 at 11:56 pm IST, according to NASA.

Due to its close proximity to the earth, a supermoon will appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than usual.

Also Read | On this day: Key events on August 18

Blue moon 2024

The year 2024 marks a full moon August, and is also known as a 'Blue Moon'. A blue moon is a term used for the third full moon in a season that contains four full moons. Despite the name, however, a ‘blue moon’ does not look blue in colour.

August's super moon is the first of four consecutive supermoons expected in 2024, thus providing further opportunities to witness the full moon.

Also Read | Supermoon blue moon sighting on 19 August: Check when, where and how

The next full Moon is on September 17.

What Is a Supermoon

A supermoon occurs when a full moon is at its closest point to the earth, thus making it appear brighter and bigger. The term "supermoon" was first coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979, and has since been used widely. It gained popularity over the years.

Although an astronomical event, the supermoon holds cultural significance across various societies. The August full moon is often called the “Sturgeon Moon” by Native American tribes in the northeastern United States, named after the large fish that was commonly caught during this time.

Also Read | What is Blue Moon 2024? Date, time and where to watch the rare event this month

In Chinese culture, it aligns with the mid-autumn festival, which is marked by family reunions.

The first time the use of the term "Blue Moon" recorded in English was in 1528.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Aug 2024, 09:14 AM IST
HomeScienceNewsSupermoon 2024: What to expect, where will the event be visible | All you need to know

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.50
    09:42 AM | 19 AUG 2024
    1.95 (1.3%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    336.15
    09:42 AM | 19 AUG 2024
    6.55 (1.99%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    341.45
    09:42 AM | 19 AUG 2024
    8.9 (2.68%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    247.90
    09:42 AM | 19 AUG 2024
    4.3 (1.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories

    1,729.40
    09:41 AM | 19 AUG 2024
    143.65 (9.06%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

    2,460.00
    09:41 AM | 19 AUG 2024
    177.3 (7.77%)

    Birlasoft

    635.00
    09:41 AM | 19 AUG 2024
    34.5 (5.75%)

    Nippon Life

    724.40
    09:41 AM | 19 AUG 2024
    37.85 (5.51%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,945.000.00
      Chennai
      71,804.000.00
      Delhi
      72,369.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,945.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Science

      More From Popular in Science
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue