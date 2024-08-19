India will witness a rare supermoon today. A supermoon appears larger and brighter due to its close proximity to Earth.

All eyes are set for the rare supermoon, which will be visible across India today. According to reports, the moon will reach its peak brightness and size at 11:56 pm IST, today.

A supermoon occurs when the moon is at its closest point to the Earth while it is full, hence making it look larger and brighter than the usual days.

Supermoon: when to watch According to reports, the supermoon will be visible from today, to early August 21, with the best viewing times being around moonrise on August 19. The supermoon will peak on August 20 at 11:56 pm IST, according to NASA.

Due to its close proximity to the earth, a supermoon will appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than usual.

Blue moon 2024 The year 2024 marks a full moon August, and is also known as a 'Blue Moon'. A blue moon is a term used for the third full moon in a season that contains four full moons. Despite the name, however, a ‘blue moon’ does not look blue in colour.

August's super moon is the first of four consecutive supermoons expected in 2024, thus providing further opportunities to witness the full moon.

The next full Moon is on September 17.

What Is a Supermoon A supermoon occurs when a full moon is at its closest point to the earth, thus making it appear brighter and bigger. The term "supermoon" was first coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979, and has since been used widely. It gained popularity over the years.

Although an astronomical event, the supermoon holds cultural significance across various societies. The August full moon is often called the "Sturgeon Moon" by Native American tribes in the northeastern United States, named after the large fish that was commonly caught during this time.

In Chinese culture, it aligns with the mid-autumn festival, which is marked by family reunions.

The first time the use of the term "Blue Moon" recorded in English was in 1528.

