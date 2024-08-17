Supermoon blue moon sighting on 19 August: Check when, where and how to catch the splendid show

A "Supermoon Blue Moon" is a rare and striking astronomical event that combines two different phenomena -- the supermoon and the blue moon.

This rare astronomical event is set to occur this August. The full moon in August is traditionally known as the 'Sturgeon Moon,' and thus, this Supermoon blue moon is also referred to as a 'Sturgeon Moon.'

The anticipation is high for the magnificent celestial event, as it marks the first of four consecutive supermoons this year, with the following ones expected on September 18, October 17, and November 15.

Also Read | Two supermoons and a rare blue moon to grace the sky in August

What is a Supermoon Blue Moon? A Supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with the Moon being at its closest point to Earth in its orbit, known as perigee. During a Supermoon, the Moon appears larger and brighter in the sky than usual.

Meanwhile, a blue moon refers to the occurrence of a second full moon within a single calendar month. Despite the name, a Blue Moon doesn’t appear blue; it’s just an additional full moon that occurs under these specific conditions.

Also Read | Good news for skywatchers! First Supermoon of 2024 to be visible on THIS date

When these two events align, you get a Supermoon Blue Moon.

This means there will be a full moon that is both unusually large and bright (Supermoon) and the second full moon in the same calendar month (Blue Moon).

When to watch the supermoon blue moon? The rare supermoon blue moon, also known as the 'Sturgeon Moon,' is set to appear on August 19 and is expected to shine about 30% brighter than a typical moonlit night.

Although it's scheduled to rise at 2:26 PM EDT on August 19, it will continue to look nearly full on the nights leading up to this date. However, the exact viewing times will differ depending on your location and time zone.

Where to watch the supermoon blue moon? North America: It will occur at 2:26 PM EDT on August 19, and according to NASA, it is expected to appear full for approximately three days, from Sunday morning to early Wednesday morning.

Asia and Australia: On the morning of August 20, from Nepal Standard Time, moving eastward across Asia and Australia to the International Date Line.

India: From the night of August 19 to the early morning of August 20.

Also Read | How on Earth did Nasa leave two astronauts in space?

Europe: From the evening of August 18, through the night of August 19, and into the early morning hours of August 20.

Africa: From the evening of August 18, through the night of August 19, and into the early morning hours of August 20.

How to watch the supermoon blue moon? Check Timing: Find the date, time, moonrise, and moonset for your area.

Choose a Spot: Find a location with a clear view of the horizon, away from city lights.

Also Read | A new space mission: How to tell time on the moon

Prepare: Use a telescope or binoculars for a closer view and bring a camera and tripod if you want to take photos.

Weather Check: Ensure clear skies for the best visibility.