September's full moon will be a supermoon and will undergo a partial lunar eclipse on September 17, 2024. Check the regions in which it would be visible

8 Sep 2024
Full moons are often a striking event. September's full moon is much more than-average ‘supermoon’ as it will undergo a partial lunar eclipse on September 17, 2024.

September's supermoon will be the second of four consecutive supermoons this year, following August's Supermoon Blue Moon.

The term 'supermoon' refers to a full moon that occurs when the moon is at or near perigee, its closest point to Earth in its slightly elliptical orbit.

During these times, the moon can appear somewhat larger in the sky, though the difference may be subtle and hard for many observers to detect with the naked eye.

Supermoon lunar eclipse: Will it be visible in India

The partial lunar eclipse will be visible across most of North America, all of South America, and Europe. It would also be visible in the easternmost part of Africa, western parts of Asia and Russia, and certain areas of Antarctica, stated reports.

The eclipse will, however, be not visible in India.

Lunar eclipses happen when Earth moves between the sun and the moon, casting its shadow on the moon. These events further highlight Earth's spherical shape, as the shadow creates a curved shape on the moon's surface.

The September lunar eclipse will be a minor one, with only the upper part of the moon entering the darkest portion of Earth's shadow, known as the umbra. Such an eclipse, however, is expected to offer an intriguing view of the moon’s craters and other features for those using telescopes or binoculars, stated reports.

Supermoon lunar eclipse: When to watch

Viewers can witness the eclipse depending on their location. For observers in the Eastern time zone of the U.S., the eclipse will enter its darkest phase around 10:44 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on September 17.

Europe and Africa will see the eclipse during the pre-dawn hours on September 18. For London, the eclipse will appear greatest around 3:45 a.m. British Standard Time on September 18.

8 Sep 2024
