Supermoon: The largest and brightest moon of 20231 min read 30 Aug 2023, 08:48 PM IST
This will be the second supermoon in August. The first one appeared on August 1
Supermoon, a very rare event can be seen on Wednesday night. It is one of the largest and brightest moon of 2023.
The Supermoon will be at its brightest at 9:30 pm (IST) on Wednesday, and the Blue Super Moon will be at its brightest around 7:30 am (IST) on August 31.
“About 25 percent of all full moons are supermoons, but only 3 percent of full moons are blue moons," wrote NASA scientists on the Earth’s Moon website.
“The time between super blue moons is quite irregular ― it can be as much as 20 years ― but in general, 10 years is the average. The next super blue moons will occur in a pair, in January and March 2037," according to a report by New York Post.
The supermoon also casts 30% more light on Earth compared to the dimmest full moon, said the report.
A supermoon occurs every two and a half years on average.
According to London’s Natural History Museum, the supermoon is occurs when the moon is at perigee, its closest distance to the Earth, and it appears 14% larger than the micromoon, when the moon is away from the Earth on its elliptical orbit.