Take a look at the clearest-ever image of Whirlpool galaxy by NASA

In one of the clearest-ever images of Whirlpool Galaxy, NASA's James Webb telescope has revealed new intricate details of the galaxy in the video

American Space Agency, NASA, released new image of Whirlpool galaxy taken by its James Webb telescope with new details and information. The vibrant image is considered as the clearest ever image of the galaxy, also named as NGC 5194.

It brilliantly captures its relationship with its neighbouring dwarf galaxy named NGC 5195.

It brilliantly captures its relationship with its neighbouring dwarf galaxy named NGC 5195.

"The gravitational influence of M51's smaller companion is thought to be partially responsible for the stately nature of the galaxy's prominent and distinct spiral arms," the European Space Agency said in a statement about the visual.

In this image, the dark red regions trace the filamentary warm dust passing through the medium of the galaxy. The red regions in the galaxy gets their colour from complex molecules forming on dust grains. Whereas, colours of orange and yellow reveal the regions of ionised gas by the recently formed star clusters. Stellar feedback also brings a dramatic effect on the medium of the galaxy and create complex network of bright knots as well as cavernous black bubbles.