Take a look at the stunning image of ‘airglow’ outlining Earth's horizon. NASA shares pic
NASA shared an image of Earth's airglow with the Moon above, showing a concentration of lights near the horizon identifying the city of Chicago and lights closer to the bottom left identifying Denver.
The American space agency, NASA, recently shared an image of Earth's airglow outlining the planet's horizon with the Moon above. In the image shared on Instagram, the Earth appeared to be radiating the ‘airglow’ with the Moon laid nearly at the center above the surface.