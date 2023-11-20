Hello User
Take a look at the stunning image of 'airglow' outlining Earth's horizon. NASA shares pic

Take a look at the stunning image of ‘airglow’ outlining Earth's horizon. NASA shares pic

NASA shared an image of Earth's airglow with the Moon above, showing a concentration of lights near the horizon identifying the city of Chicago and lights closer to the bottom left identifying Denver.

NASA has recently shared the image of earth captured from international space station.

The American space agency, NASA, recently shared an image of Earth's airglow outlining the planet's horizon with the Moon above. In the image shared on Instagram, the Earth appeared to be radiating the ‘airglow’ with the Moon laid nearly at the center above the surface.

The image was taken on November 14, from the International Space Station as it orbited 260 miles (418 km) above the mid-western United States.

“A view of Earth from the space station during orbital night. The Moon is above earth nearly centered above the surface. An airglow outlines the atmosphere above Earth’s surface in a yellow shade," wrote NASA while describing the image on Instagram.

Apart from the radiating Earth's horizon, the citylights of Denver and Chicago lit up a beautiful pattern of lights at the Earth's surface.

“Lights from cities dot Earth’s surface – among them, a concentration of lights near the horizon identify the city of Chicago, while the concentration of lights closer to the bottom left identify Denve," it added.

What is airglow?

NASA describes ‘airglow’ as a phenomenon that occurs when atoms and molecules in the upper atmosphere emit light to shed their excess energy.

It can happen when atoms and molecules that have been ionized by sunlight collide with and capture a free electron. Due to constant collision, these atoms eject a particle of light, called a photon, making the phenomenon look similar to that of auroras.

However, auroras are the result of high-energy particles originating from the solar wind, airglow is energized by ordinary, day-to-day solar radiation.

“Similar to auroras, except auroras are driven by high-energy particles originating from the solar wind – airglow is sparked by day-to-day solar radiation," said NASA in its Instagram post.

Study of the Earth's airglow provides details of the upper atmosphere’s temperature, density, and composition. It also helps in building an understanding of the movement of particles in the region.

