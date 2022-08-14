The bursting Chinese housing bubble compounds Beijing’s economic woes

The property slump is also hitting consumer confidence when China’s broader slowdown is weighing on personal incomes and asset values. “The economic prospects, the consumer sentiment and the way people are looking at the future have changed," said Alicia García-Herrero, Asia-Pacific chief economist at investment bank Natixis. “I don’t think it’s a crisis, as some people call it. But it is one more big reason behind the idea that China’s economy is going to decelerate."