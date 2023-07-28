The UN chief reiterated that climate change is not a distant threat but a terrifying reality that humanity is currently facing. He stressed that the era of global warming is over, and the world has now entered a new phase where the consequences of climate change are severe and immediate. "Climate change is here. It is terrifying. And it is just the beginning. The era of global warming has ended; the era of global boiling has arrived," he stated.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}