Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Science >News >The great conjunction: Jupiter, Saturn 'merge' in rare cosmic event. See pics
The great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn appears in the sky over New Delhi

The great conjunction: Jupiter, Saturn 'merge' in rare cosmic event. See pics

1 min read . 10:41 PM IST PTI

  • People gathered to watch the phenomenon, which took place after about 400 years
  • The planets will again appear to come as close as this from the Earth on March 15, 2080

Kolkata: Space enthusiasts had the opportunity to watch a rare celestial event on Monday evening as the Jupiter and the Saturn appeared to merge and looked like a single bright star, in what is called a conjunction.

Kolkata: Space enthusiasts had the opportunity to watch a rare celestial event on Monday evening as the Jupiter and the Saturn appeared to merge and looked like a single bright star, in what is called a conjunction.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

People gathered to watch the phenomenon, which took place after about 400 years, on rooftops and open grounds in different parts of Kolkata and West Bengal though the winter fog partially hindered the view.

View Full Image
Saturn, top, and Jupiter, below, are framed between the twin steeples of St. Joseph Catholic Church Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 in Topeka, Kan
Click on the image to enlarge

Hundreds of sky gazers assembled at the Birla Industrial and Technological Museum in the city as the leading science museum has made an arrangement for them to view the cosmic event at the south-western part of the sky through a telescope, a BITM spokesman said. The two planets have never been so close since 1623, Director of M P Birla Planetarium, Debi Prasad Duari, said.

View Full Image
This NASA handout photo obtained December 20, 2020 shows the Moon(L), Saturn(upperR), and Jupiter(lowerR), as they are seen after sunset with the Washington Monument
Click on the image to enlarge

He said, "If two celestial bodies visually appear close to each other from the Earth, it is called a conjunction. And such conjunction of the Saturn and the Jupiter is at times called a great conjunction" if it happens once in a lifetime.

The planets will again appear to come as close as this from the Earth on March 15, 2080.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.