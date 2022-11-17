The importance of India’s first pvt space flight

This mission is sanctioned by In-Space, a nodal body under the department of space that authorizes private missions. The upcoming space policy, said to be in the final stages, is set to allow more such missions. India didn’t allow private missions before 2020, which is when the draft “spacecom policy" was announced, opening doors for private firms to enter the space race in India. Allowing private firms has helped the US take the largest pie of the global space market in the last three decades. The US has offered funding to support private firms, while Nasa has offered tech assistance to such firms.