The Mind Behind the Music You Can’t Get Out of Your Head6 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 07:47 PM IST
- The ‘Super Mario Bros.’ theme is one of the biggest earworms of all time. It was also a tech breakthrough.
When the Library of Congress recently enshrined the latest collection of music into the National Recording Registry, there was something for everyone on the list of hits: “Imagine" by John Lennon, “Like a Virgin" by Madonna, “Stairway to Heaven" by Led Zeppelin, “Margaritaville" by Jimmy Buffett and “All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey.
