Home / Science / News /  The Mind Behind the Music You Can’t Get Out of Your Head
Back

When the Library of Congress recently enshrined the latest collection of music into the National Recording Registry, there was something for everyone on the list of hits: “Imagine" by John Lennon, “Like a Virgin" by Madonna, “Stairway to Heaven" by Led Zeppelin, “Margaritaville" by Jimmy Buffett and “All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout