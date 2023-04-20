The Mind Behind the Music You Can’t Get Out of Your Head

This music that you can’t get out of your head comes from the mind of a revolutionary named Koji Kondo, the composer for the Nintendo console game that was released in 1985 and became a classic. His opus formally known as “Ground Theme" is better known as the melody that begins the first level of the iconic videogame. Since then, it has been rearranged for other games, orchestras and ringtones, but rarely has Mr. Kondo’s most popular work had such resonance as it does right now. It can be heard today from Hollywood, where “The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is smashing box-office expectations as the biggest movie of the year, to Washington, D.C., where the Japanese composer’s masterpiece was selected for the compendium of sounds that have defined American life.