The Mind Behind the Music You Can’t Get Out of Your Head
- The ‘Super Mario Bros.’ theme is one of the biggest earworms of all time. It was also a tech breakthrough.
When the Library of Congress recently enshrined the latest collection of music into the National Recording Registry, there was something for everyone on the list of hits: “Imagine" by John Lennon, “Like a Virgin" by Madonna, “Stairway to Heaven" by Led Zeppelin, “Margaritaville" by Jimmy Buffett and “All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey.
When the Library of Congress recently enshrined the latest collection of music into the National Recording Registry, there was something for everyone on the list of hits: “Imagine" by John Lennon, “Like a Virgin" by Madonna, “Stairway to Heaven" by Led Zeppelin, “Margaritaville" by Jimmy Buffett and “All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey.
But perhaps the most recognizable of the tunes was one with an unrecognizable title, written by someone whose name you probably haven’t heard, even though billions of people might be familiar with his work.
But perhaps the most recognizable of the tunes was one with an unrecognizable title, written by someone whose name you probably haven’t heard, even though billions of people might be familiar with his work.
He’s the man responsible for the unmistakable sound of the “Super Mario Bros." videogames.
Ba-dum-pum-ba-dum-pum-PUM!
This music that you can’t get out of your head comes from the mind of a revolutionary named Koji Kondo, the composer for the Nintendo console game that was released in 1985 and became a classic. His opus formally known as “Ground Theme" is better known as the melody that begins the first level of the iconic videogame. Since then, it has been rearranged for other games, orchestras and ringtones, but rarely has Mr. Kondo’s most popular work had such resonance as it does right now. It can be heard today from Hollywood, where “The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is smashing box-office expectations as the biggest movie of the year, to Washington, D.C., where the Japanese composer’s masterpiece was selected for the compendium of sounds that have defined American life.
But it wasn’t just an earworm. It was a breakthrough. The origin story behind the music of “Super Mario Bros." is a tale of invention that involves transcending the limits of technology, physics and human psychology.
“The amount of data that we could use for music and sound effects was extremely small," Mr. Kondo, 61, told the Library of Congress, “so I really had to be very innovative and make full use of the musical and programming ingenuity that we had at the time."
It’s the sort of explanation for professional success you might expect to hear from an entrepreneur in Silicon Valley or an executive on Wall Street. But creativity in any business is often born from constraints. And it was only because of the way Mr. Kondo squashed those obstacles that he was able to level up.
Nintendo declined to make Mr. Kondo available for comment, so I read translatedinterviews to learn more about his life, career and musical philosophy. But to really understand this retro melody written by the Mozart of videogame music, I called Ben Kidd, a Canadian jazz drummer who runs a YouTube channel called 8-bit Music Theory, where he analyzes the intricacies of the genre for nearly 500,000 subscribers. There are few people with a greater appreciation for Mr. Kondo’s particular genius.
“Composers had to figure out how to make it sound like actual music and not like a computer trying to make music," Mr. Kidd said. “He was part of that first generation working on this problem. And pretty much everything that he did was innovative because there was really not much videogame music pre-Koji Kondo."
Mr. Kondo grew up in the 1970s playing the electric organ in elementary school and fiddling with a synthesizer in high school. As it turned out, his timing was exquisite. During his senior year of art school in Osaka, Nintendo happened to be hiring a team of sound geeks. It was the first and last job that Mr. Kondo would apply for.
But when he joined the company in 1984, he soon realized something important: writing music for videogames was entirely different from writing music.
Mr. Kondo had dabbled in basic programming before working at Nintendo, but the company forced him to learn assembly language, since he was going to be deeply connected to the game design and needed to know how to compress data without compromising sound. He would have to be a cross between composer and coder.
“I realized that it was a very interesting opportunity," he said.
It was also a very challenging one. The 8-bit Nintendo Entertainment System console was musically confining, as if Mr. Kondo were playing the piano with one hand tied behind his back. The system could produce just three notes at once. While synthesizers today are capable of sounding more like symphony orchestras, he was trying to create art with a palette of electronic beeps and boops. The quality of chips was too low, the amounts of computing power and data storage too little, the sound itself too robotic. He was limited by his imagination as much as his primitive technology.
But he wasn’t deterred. With a computer and a keyboard, Mr. Kondo began experimenting, searching for ways to make less into more. He toyed with sound effects and syncopation and took ideas from jazz, Latin music and Japanese fusion bands. He also created a sonic illusion by tinkering with chord mechanics. Instead of forming a C-major chord from notes in close proximity, he opened it up by spacing the notes over more than a single octave, a hack that resulted in sounds that were clearer, richer and fuller than games seemed to allow. It was like he’d cracked a cheat code.
“I wanted to make something that would be distinctive, naturally sound like music as much as possible given the restrictions and be fun precisely because of using only three sounds," he said.
He would get that chance with a game featuring a hero in overalls.
His music that accompanies Mario’s quest to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser is a subject that fascinates Andrew Schartmann, a New England Conservatory of Music professor of music theory and interdisciplinary studies and author of the 2015 book “Koji Kondo’s Super Mario Bros. Soundtrack."
He told me about two impressive elements of Mr. Kondo’s work that are imperceptible to the untrained ear.
The first unusual thing is that he was a modular composer.
“You might use the analogy of Lego blocks," Dr. Schartmann said. “He could take a small amount of Lego blocks and recombine them in a whole bunch of different ways that make musical sense."
In fact, that’s the structure of the “Super Mario Bros." theme, which is roughly 88 seconds long with 24 seconds of original material, according to his calculations. “There is so much internal repetition," Dr. Schartmann said. “He’s reusing little snippets in different orders to create variety." This is how Mr. Kondo was able to “disguise the boundaries of the loop," which saved memory and our sanity. “He knew people would be playing these games for hours on end," Dr. Schartmann said, “and he needed to do as much as possible to not drive people nuts."
It’s accessible because of its simplicity. It’s endlessly interesting because of its complexity.
“He’s on the level of the Beatles in terms of approachable music that still inspires the music nerds," Mr. Kidd said.
The second thing Dr. Schartmann told me about Mr. Kondo is that he changed the world of videogame music by playing an instrumental role in the Nintendo development process.
His breezy cha-cha-cha melody that matches the rhythm of characters running and jumping—you might be whistling it right now—reflects the way he thought about the soundtrack. The music wasn’t an afterthought. It was essential to the game itself. And that approach to his job put him on the ground level of a huge success.
There would be no Mario without Mr. Kondo.