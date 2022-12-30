The most interesting success and failure of 2022

“What is not particularly fascinating is the reasons these projects have been falling apart because they aren’t really surprising: It turns out it’s hard to get something to go that fast and do it safely," Ms. Duke said in an email. What she found mesmerizing was how smart people couldn’t foresee problems that were entirely predictable. That’s crucial in any business. Things only go right if you first understand the many ways in which they might go wrong. “There are very deep lessons in all this about project planning and figuring out—before you start—the most significant challenges you have to overcome," she wrote.

