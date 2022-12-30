The most interesting success and failure of 2022
From the Webb telescope’s breathtaking images of space to a brilliant Star Wars show, this is what resonated over the past year—the good and the bad
What was the most interesting success or failure of 2022?
That was the question I asked the people behind some of the ideas, moments and breakthroughs that made my own list. The answers didn’t have to be the biggest or flashiest but the ones that were personally resonant: a hit that made them envious, a miss that made them smarter, the individual or company or strategy they couldn’t stop thinking about.
So many unforgettable failures instantly come to mind from the past year that it’s hard to remember what counts as success. Stocks cratered. Inflation soared. Sam Bankman-Fried imploded. Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta and Tesla each lost more than $600 billion in market value, thousands of tech employees lost their jobs and Elon Musk lost the title of world’s richest person and possibly his grip on reality.
But one thing I have learned from writing this column is that success and failure are never too far apart.
Around this time last year, I would not have guessed that I could be so dazzled by images from the James Webb Space Telescope, not least because I had never heard of the James Webb Space Telescope. Then it launched in late 2021 and produced the most wondrous sights of 2022.
One of them was a peek thousands of light-years away at the Cosmic Cliffs of the Carina Nebula. As it happens, that glittering shot of the cosmos was also the favorite of NASA’s own Greg Robinson. “It’s breathtaking," said the Webb program director.
I profiled Mr. Robinson last summer, when the telescope that had been a monumental failure was on its way to becoming a majestic success, and before it turned out better than scientists dreamed. But it wasn’t the only NASA highlight from the past year. Mr. Robinson also singled out the lunar voyage of Artemis I and said he was already excited for the next missions. He’s encouraged by a burst of innovation around traveling to the moon and Mars, and the hundreds of companies involved in commercial space activity have the newly retired Mr. Robinson hopeful about the future. “It’s quite pleasing, I must say," he said.
Nick Bloom feels a similar way about work itself. The economist at Stanford University spent decades researching remote work before his expertise became much less obscure, when many of us were forced to rethink a fundamental part of how we work: where we work. He says that nearly 80 million American employees are still working from home at least one day a week, saving 200 million hours and 6 billion miles commuting to offices per week, which they value at roughly an 8% pay increase.
These hybrid arrangements were adopted out of necessity during the first two years of the pandemic. This was the year they stuck by choice.
Dr. Bloom believes hybrid work is actually good for companies, too, since it keeps employees happy, increases productivity and lowers costs. But in 2020 and 2021, managers who had spent their careers working one way appeared resistant to change, and they pushed for a return to the office as they knew it. He says that ended in 2022. “These CEOs lost the battle," he wrote in an email, “as WFH is clearly here to stay."
But not in every industry. And definitely not on the HBO finance show “Industry."
The latest season of my favorite television series of 2022 perfectly captured the magical, miserable and mysterious experience of being around people at work again. “Industry" did for banks what “The Bear" also did for kitchens and “Mad Men" once did for advertising. Spend enough time with ambitious characters of any world and it can be the most absorbing place in the universe—even if that world happens to be a galaxy far, far away.
It’s one reason that “Industry" co-creator Konrad Kay was enthralled by the new “Star Wars" show “Andor."
“To call it simply a ‘Star Wars show’ is to do it a disservice," he said in an email. “It’s a political thriller, a workplace drama, a war film, a prison drama, a spy thriller."
The hit on Disney+ surprised viewers and subverted expectations by taking the Empire and making it “an organization governed by hierarchy, tedium, ambition and petty bureaucracies," as Mr. Kay put it.
“Everything is in the detail," he wrote. “The show had an ability to be macro and then zero in ruthlessly on the micro. It felt local, specific and lived in—which is remarkable for something about an intergalactic struggle." The showrunner Tony Gilroy’s creation was “a visually spectacular romp that was somehow also able to meditate on things like the banality of evil and the importance of the revolutionary spirit," Mr. Kay continued. “It was a bit of a miracle."
Almost everyone who participated in my year-end exercise picked a success. Annie Duke was more intrigued by failure.
The author of “Quit" focused on the hardships of the Hyperloop, a futuristic method of high-speed transportation, in part because the massive investments of sprawling infrastructure projects make them useful for studying decision-making.
“What is not particularly fascinating is the reasons these projects have been falling apart because they aren’t really surprising: It turns out it’s hard to get something to go that fast and do it safely," Ms. Duke said in an email. What she found mesmerizing was how smart people couldn’t foresee problems that were entirely predictable. That’s crucial in any business. Things only go right if you first understand the many ways in which they might go wrong. “There are very deep lessons in all this about project planning and figuring out—before you start—the most significant challenges you have to overcome," she wrote.
Success or failure is sometimes a matter of perspective. What seems like a success might turn out to be a failure, as China is currently suffering from the whiplash of its Covid-19 policies. What feels like a failure can one day wind up a success, which also became clear in Beijing, where figure skater Nathan Chen became the Olympic champion four years after crashing and snowboarder Lindsay Jacobellis took home a gold medal 16 years after falling painfully short.
Of course, if there was one event that defined a year scarred by war, it was Ukraine outperforming expectations and Russia not meeting Vladimir Putin’s. But success or failure doesn’t have to be a matter of life or death to feel profound.
Just ask Kathaleen McCormick. The chancellor of the Delaware Court of Chancery presided over Mr. Musk’s deal to buy Twitter, a legal fight that managed to become one of the wildest cases in recent corporate history without going to trial, and the billionaire discovered several times this year that her courtroom was one place where the rules still apply to him.
But when I asked her to reflect on the past year, she flashed back to a Saturday in November. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame’s law school, she was back on campus for a football game against Clemson University. And watching her beloved team pull off the upset was the first thing that popped into Chancellor McCormick’s brain when she thought about 2022.
“I was at the game, amazed at what I saw, hugging people I didn’t know and cheering the students as they rushed the field," the judge wrote in an email. “In a too often bleak and crushingly busy year, it was a welcome reminder that this world can still deliver pleasant surprises.