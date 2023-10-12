The Next Big Solar Storm Could Fry the Grid
SummaryScientists are using artificial intelligence to better predict what the Sun will do and give Earth more warning to protect satellites and electronics
One day, you wake up, and the power is out. You try to get information on your phone, and you have no internet access. Gradually you discover millions of people across the U.S. are in the same situation–one that will bring months or years of rebuilding.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more