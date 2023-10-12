The Next Big Solar Storm Could Fry the Grid

We are entering a period of peak activity for our sun–the apex of its 11-year cycle will occur in mid 2024—that has already proved to be more violent than the solar cycles of the past three decades. Just as earth has hurricane seasons, it’s fair to say that we are entering a solar-storm season, Cohen says. When it comes to the next big one, “I don’t think we’re going to get knocked back into the Stone Age, but there are significant events that could occur," he says. “We have to be ready," he adds.