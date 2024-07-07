These 6 NASA images capture the beauty of the Universe of galaxies | See Pics
INASA images showcase various galaxies, including magnetic fields in Messier 81 by SOFIA, the Cartwheel Galaxy captured by James Webb Space Telescope, and the ultraviolet view of Andromeda galaxy M31. The COSMOS field displays galaxies with supermassive black holes detected by NuSTAR
Our planet Earth is part of a solar system located in the Milky Way Galaxy. Many other galaxies are situated millions of light years away from our home. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has shared several images of our neighbouring galaxies and those located far beyond our reach.