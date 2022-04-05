NASA astronaut Kayla Barron's Instagram page is a treat for all cloud gazers. Her pictures of clouds taken from space show aerosols in various shapes and sizes that look beautiful from space.

“I hope you aren't tired of seeing photos of clouds from space because I'm not tired of taking them yet. Which shot stands out to you this time?" she said in her 1 April Instagram post.

See post here

The post has ten pictures , of which nine are clouds and one is of the horizon just before sunset. The photos have been viewed more than 4,200 times since being posted and her followers have only been craving for more.

“Please keep sharing!" one user commented. “But they are ALL beautiful," said another. “Thank you for sharing your view with us, simply AH-mazing!" a third user commented.

Kayla Barron's Instagram bio says she is an astronaut working for American space agency NASA. Her profile page on NASA website says she reported from duty in August 2017.

“The Washington native graduated from the US Naval Academy with a bachelor's degree in Systems Engineering. A Gates Cambridge Scholar, Barron earned a master's degree in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Cambridge," the NASA website further stated.

Barron is currently serving as mission specialist of the NASA SpaceX Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), which launched on 10 November 2021.

According to NASA, she was born in Pocatello, Idaho, and considers Richland in Washington to be her hometown. She enjoys hiking, backpacking, running, and reading.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.