Nicole Oliveira, a seven-year-old resident of Alagoas in Brazil, has recently discovered seven asteroids for NASA. Oliviera has been named the world's youngest astronomer.

The seven-year-old's love for astronomy may be hard for adults to understand. When Oliveira was aged two, she asked her mother to get a star. Her mother Zilma Janacá got her toy stars and it was only then that she realised what her daughter actually wanted.

She reportedly took part in the 'Asteroid Hunt' citizen science programme, which is run by the International Astronomical Search Collaboration. Interestingly, NASA is a member of it as well. She was given a certificate for the same.

Under this programme, Oliviera helped in discovering seven asteroids for which she was given a certificate to appreciate her efforts, according to a report by a Brazilian media website.

Oliveira's list of achievements is not as short as her age, as she has also given lectures in various schools and events about astronomy.

As of now, all of Oliveira's events have been online due to the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Recently, the Brazilian Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation invited Oliveira to deliver a lecture in the first International Seminar on Astronomy and Aeronautics held by the ministry.

They invited Oliveira after getting to know that she is the youngest member of Centro de Estudos Astronômico de Alagoas (CEAAL), Alagoas Astronomical Studies Center.

Nicola also runs a YouTube channel where she imparts knowledge on astronomy.





