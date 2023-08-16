This brown dwarf star is bigger than Jupiter and hotter than the Sun1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 06:31 PM IST
The newly-discovered ‘hot-Jupiter’ has a surface temperature 2,000 degrees hotter than that of our Sun
There are several curious cosmic bodies our universe holds, ‘Hot Jupiters’ are one of them. They orbit very close to their stars, sometimes complete an entire orbit in just weeks or even hours, and having extremely hot surface temperatures. Astronomers have discovered a new hot Jupiter having a surface temperature 2,000 degrees hotter than that of our Sun.