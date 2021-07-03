Sharing the news along with two pictures on his twitter handle, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NN Chandrababu Naidu said, ''Indian-origin women continue to break the proverbial glass ceiling and prove their mettle. On July 11th, @SirishaBandla with Telugu roots is set to fly to space aboard VSS Unity with @RichardBranson and the team marking the dawn of the new space age, making all Indians proud!''

