This is the space race you are looking for

Miniaturization has slashed the cost of making satellites. A constellation of them launched into low orbits, such as the Starlink system designed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, opens up countless applications. To be sure, early movers like OneWeb have already run into trouble, echoing the disappointment that followed a previous wave of satellite ambitions in the 1990s. Yet the prize is big enough to attract enduring interest: Of the $1 trillion in revenues that analysts at Morgan Stanley expect of the space economy by 2040, half might come from satellites.