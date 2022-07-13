Time travel: NASA uncovers the farthest galaxies ever seen4 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 12:10 AM IST
The plan is to use the telescope to peer back so far that scientists will get a glimpse of the early days of the universe
The plan is to use the telescope to peer back so far that scientists will get a glimpse of the early days of the universe
Listen to this article
Our view of the universe just expanded: The first image from NASA’s new space telescope unveiled Monday is brimming with galaxies and offers the deepest look of the cosmos ever captured.