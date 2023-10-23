Timing of instability of giant planets coincides with formation of Earth’s moon: Report
The instability of the giant planets is related to a complete reshaping of the solar system, the report says citing planetary scientist Alessandro Morbidelli
According to an analysis of meteorite data, the instability of the giant planets took place between 60 million and 100 million years after the birth of the solar system and that timing coincides with the formation of Earth’s moon, a report by Science News said.
