To get to Mars, SpaceX first needs Starship to launch
SpaceX plans to launch its massive deep-space rocket Starship into space on Monday, in the first major test of the new launch system. If successful, it will be a critical milestone in SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s quest to bring humans to destinations as far away as Mars
