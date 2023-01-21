Tonight, Moon will be closest to Earth first time in 993 years

The Moon's distance from Earth during such an occurrence is essential. A total solar eclipse, which will next occur on April 20 in Australia, Timor Leste, and West Papua, will result if it is sufficiently close to Earth. An annular solar eclipse, which will occur next in the US, Mexico and South America in October, results from the New Moon's inability to totally cover the Sun if it is relatively far away and hence seems smaller.

