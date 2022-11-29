Took antibiotics during COVID? It may have damaged your stomach health, new study finds1 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 01:43 PM IST
Many COVID-19 sufferers complained of gastrointestinal issues.
In particular after receiving antibiotic therapy, acute COVID-19 infection upsets the gut's normal balance of good and bad microbes, a study has found. The study might lead to the development of probiotic pills to treat any gastrointestinal abnormalities in future patients.