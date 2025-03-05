Brent Chapman, a 33-year-old from North Vancouver in Canada, is one of the first Canadians to undergo osteoodonto keratoprosthesis (OOKP), commonly known as tooth-in-eye surgery. Initially sceptical, he was encouraged by a woman in Australia who regained sight after the procedure.

OOKP involves removing a patient’s tooth, embedding a plastic optical lens inside it and implanting it into the eye. Teeth are used because their dentine is strong and resistant to rejection.

The surgery, led by Dr. Greg Moloney at Mount Saint Joseph Hospital in Vancouver, has never been performed in Canada before. However, OOKP has been successful in other countries.

This procedure is meant for patients with severe corneal blindness but healthy retinas and optic nerves. It is often the last resort when other treatments fail, particularly for those affected by autoimmune diseases, chemical burns or eye trauma.

"It is a rare operation that most people have not heard of, even if you are an eye surgeon," the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) quoted Moloney as saying.

The surgery is done in two stages, months apart. First, a tooth is removed, shaped and fitted with a lens. The patient’s eye is prepared by removing scar tissue and inserting soft cheek tissue.

The tooth is then implanted in the cheek to grow new tissue. In the second surgery, it is transplanted into the eye. It allows the patient to see through a small black circle.

High success rate Though complex, the procedure has a high success rate, with a 2022 Italian study showing 94% of patients retained vision 27 years post-surgery. Nevertheless, it definitely carries risks like infection and total vision loss.

"With any ocular surgery of any kind, there's a chance that we could introduce infection and lose all our vision," Moloney said.