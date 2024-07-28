Top 10 NASA images of moon: From Earthshine to Surveyor's shadow
NASA images of moon: NASA has captured several images of the moon from space, some of them the result of massive amount of data capture by high definition telescopes and cameras. Here are top 10 images of moon captured by NASA
Earth's nearest satellite moon, has always been a spectacle for humans as it is visible in different shapes and forms. The moon is Earth's only natural satellite, and it takes 27.3 days to completely orbit around the Earth. Space agencies like NASA have carried out multiple space programmes to the Moon to gather necessary information and have often shared images that capture the unexplored side of the Moon.