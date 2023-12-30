Top 10 scientific breakthroughs in 2023: From finding six new worlds to knowing TRex had lips
From India's landmark Chandrayaan-3 mission to finding “life-ingredients” in deep cold space to conducting the first-ever study to show humans may reproduce in space — Here's a look at the top 10 breakthrough moments in scientific discoveries and inventions.
The year 2023 saw many significant discoveries, clinical trials and historic space missions that could shape human's future on Earth and beyond. From India's landmark Chandrayaan-3 mission to finding "life-ingredients" in deep cold space to conducting the first-ever study to show humans may reproduce in space — scientists and researchers raced beyond time and space to unravel the never-ending mysteries of the universe.