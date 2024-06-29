The universe is a mystery, and space agencies like the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) help us understand it better. The US space agency constantly shares images and videos from space to bring common people closer to celestial objects and other bodies. Here are top 10 NASA images that will provide you a rare glimpse of space to unlock its mysteries.
NASA 10 images from the Universe
The Crab Nebula is a supernova remnant in the Taurus constellation. Its name comes from its appearance, which resembles a crab with arms.
The image is of Kepler-186f exoplanet. It is the first rocky exoplanet in the habitable zone—the region around the host star where the temperature is right for liquid water.
The giant planet is about half the mass of Jupiter and orbits its star every four days. An exoplanet is a planet that orbits a star outside the solar system.
The image was captured by NASA's Hubble telescope and shows spiral galaxy pair NGC 4302 and NGC 4298. NASA's Hubble telescope was used to take a portrait of the pair.
The exoplanet Kepler-16 b was Kepler's first discovery of a planet that orbits two stars. Because of its orbit structure, it is known as a circumbinary planet.
Unlike our solar system's bright and large star Sun, TRAPPIST-1 is a cool red dwarf star. Scientists discovered the star along with seven known exoplanets.
This collage juxtaposes three images of Spiral Galaxy M101 clicked from different telescopes, ie Spitzer (infrared), Hubble (visible light), and Chandra (X-ray).
The explosion of a massive star blazes with the light of 200 million Suns in this NASA Hubble Space Telescope image.
Have you ever wondered what a newborn universe would have looked like and how it expanded, leading to the birth of a planet like Earth? The image wascreated by Wilkinson Microwave Anisotropy Probe (WMAP) satellite. The difference in temperature in the form of colour later transformed into “seeds" for galaxies.
The blue and purple shades depict minute temperature variations in the early universe. The temperature variation in the early universe is believed to have given rise to the structures that populate the universe today: clusters of galaxies, as well as vast, empty regions. The image was formed with inputs received by the Cosmic Background Explorer (COBE).