Top 5 NASA Hubble images of different nebulas, star clusters and more | See pics

Images from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope depict various nebulae and star clusters, like the Butterfly Nebula and NGC 4826. These observations advance our comprehension of stellar processes and the universe's structure.

Livemint
Published9 Sep 2024, 04:53 PM IST
NASA image of GC 7714, a spiral galaxy
NASA image of GC 7714, a spiral galaxy(NASA/ ESA)

The US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has released stunning pictures of different Nebulas, star clusters and more.

These images are captured by NASA and The Hubble Heritage Team. The Hubble Space Telescope which launched in 1990 changed the fundamental understanding of the universe right from determining the atmospheric composition of planets around other stars to discovering dark energy.

Here are the top 5 images captured by NASA Hubble:

Also Read | NASA mission may have created ’first human-made’ meteor shower — Explained
The red dots scattered throughout the landscape are a rich population of newly forming stars still wrapped in their gas-and-dust cocoons.

Westerlund 2, a giant cluster of 3,000 stars, resides in a raucous stellar breeding ground known as Gum 29. The Hubble Space Telescope pierced through the dusty veil shrouding the stellar nursery by observing near-infrared light, giving astronomers a clear view of the nebula and the dense concentration of stars in the central cluster. The cluster measures between 6 to 13 light-years across.

Also Read | NASA reassigns astronauts for SpaceX Crew-9 Mission ahead of September launch
Butterfly Nebula

This image of Caldwell 69 includes ultraviolet, visible, and infrared observations taken in 2019 and 2020 by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3. The Butterfly Nebula is a stunning bipolar planetary nebula located in the constellation Scorpius. It's named for its resemblance to a butterfly, with "wings" that span over three light-years

Also Read | Welcome home! Starliner lands on Earth without Sunita, Butch: See photos, videos
Black Eye Galaxy

Eye in the Sky This image taken with the Hubble Space Telescope features NGC 4826 — a spiral galaxy located 17 million light-years away in the constellation of Coma Berenices. This galaxy is often referred to as the “Black Eye” or “Evil Eye” galaxy because of the dark band of dust that sweeps across one side of its bright nucleus.

Also Read | Sunita Williams’ return: NASA confirms ’split’ with Boeing — ’Not yelling but…’
Star clusters like NGC 3603 provide important clues to understanding the origin of massive star formation in the early, distant universe.

Like a fireworks display, a young, glittering collection of stars looks like an aerial burst. The cluster of huge, hot stars called NGC 3603 is surrounded by clouds of interstellar gas and dust — the raw material for new star formation. This environment is not as peaceful as it looks.

Ultraviolet radiation and violent stellar winds have blown out an enormous cavity in the gas and dust enveloping the cluster, providing an unobstructed view of the cluster. Most of the stars in the cluster were born around the same time but differ in size, mass, temperature, and color.

Also Read | ‘Found bolide’: NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick captures ‘shooting star’
Helix Nebula: The image shows a fine web of filamentary 'bicycle-spoke' features embedded in the colorful red and blue gas ring, which is one of the nearest planetary nebulae to Earth.

The composite picture is a seamless blend of ultra-sharp Hubble Space Telescope images combined with the wide view of the Mosaic Camera on the National Science Foundation's 0.9-meter telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory near Tucson, Arizona. Astronomers at the Space Telescope Science Institute assembled these images into a mosaic. The mosaic was then blended with a wider photograph taken by the Mosaic Camera. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Sep 2024, 04:53 PM IST
Business NewsScienceNewsTop 5 NASA Hubble images of different nebulas, star clusters and more | See pics

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.40
    03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -1.85 (-1.22%)

    Bharat Electronics

    281.55
    03:47 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -2.1 (-0.74%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    298.95
    03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -9.95 (-3.22%)

    State Bank Of India

    784.30
    03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    1.7 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals

    1,204.15
    03:50 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    96.5 (8.71%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    1,030.40
    03:55 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    78.5 (8.25%)

    PNB Housing Finance

    1,078.90
    03:46 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    53.35 (5.2%)

    General Insurance Corporation Of India

    403.65
    03:57 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    19.9 (5.19%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.09
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Science

      More From Popular in Science
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue