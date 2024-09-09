Top 5 NASA Hubble images of different nebulas, star clusters and more | See pics

Images from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope depict various nebulae and star clusters, like the Butterfly Nebula and NGC 4826. These observations advance our comprehension of stellar processes and the universe's structure.

The US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has released stunning pictures of different Nebulas, star clusters and more.

These images are captured by NASA and The Hubble Heritage Team. The Hubble Space Telescope which launched in 1990 changed the fundamental understanding of the universe right from determining the atmospheric composition of planets around other stars to discovering dark energy.

Here are the top 5 images captured by NASA Hubble:

The red dots scattered throughout the landscape are a rich population of newly forming stars still wrapped in their gas-and-dust cocoons.

Westerlund 2, a giant cluster of 3,000 stars, resides in a raucous stellar breeding ground known as Gum 29. The Hubble Space Telescope pierced through the dusty veil shrouding the stellar nursery by observing near-infrared light, giving astronomers a clear view of the nebula and the dense concentration of stars in the central cluster. The cluster measures between 6 to 13 light-years across.

Butterfly Nebula

This image of Caldwell 69 includes ultraviolet, visible, and infrared observations taken in 2019 and 2020 by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3. The Butterfly Nebula is a stunning bipolar planetary nebula located in the constellation Scorpius. It's named for its resemblance to a butterfly, with "wings" that span over three light-years

Black Eye Galaxy

Eye in the Sky This image taken with the Hubble Space Telescope features NGC 4826 — a spiral galaxy located 17 million light-years away in the constellation of Coma Berenices. This galaxy is often referred to as the "Black Eye" or "Evil Eye" galaxy because of the dark band of dust that sweeps across one side of its bright nucleus.

Star clusters like NGC 3603 provide important clues to understanding the origin of massive star formation in the early, distant universe.

Like a fireworks display, a young, glittering collection of stars looks like an aerial burst. The cluster of huge, hot stars called NGC 3603 is surrounded by clouds of interstellar gas and dust — the raw material for new star formation. This environment is not as peaceful as it looks.

Ultraviolet radiation and violent stellar winds have blown out an enormous cavity in the gas and dust enveloping the cluster, providing an unobstructed view of the cluster. Most of the stars in the cluster were born around the same time but differ in size, mass, temperature, and color.

Helix Nebula: The image shows a fine web of filamentary 'bicycle-spoke' features embedded in the colorful red and blue gas ring, which is one of the nearest planetary nebulae to Earth.