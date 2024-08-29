Top 5 NASA images of galaxies far away from Earth, by Hubble Telescope | See pics

Hubble Space Telescope captures stunning images of various galaxies, including Antennae Galaxies, Centaurus A, and Messier 100. These images reveal intricate details and interactions within our vast universe.

Published29 Aug 2024, 11:41 AM IST
NASA images: Abell 426, spiral galaxy
NASA images: Abell 426, spiral galaxy(NASA)

NASA images: Our planet Earth is a part of a giant solar system, which is placed in a humungous galaxy named the Milky Way. Our home galaxy is a large spiral galaxy with a star disk spanning over 1,00,0000 light-years. Surprisingly, ours is not alone, as Space contains numerous galaxies home to thousands of planets and stars. Space agencies, NASA, ESA, etc, keep sharing images of our neighbouring galaxies, including the one located thousands of light years away from the Milky Way. Here are the top 5 images captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.

Also Read | First man-made meteor shower: NASA’s experiment opens up possibilities

NASA 5 images of distant galaxies

NASA image of two spiral galaxies pass by each other like majestic ships in the night

This image showcases two spiral galaxies passing by each other in the direction of the constellation Canis Major. The gravitational force of the two lead to change in their shape. The near-collission image was captured by NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.

Centaurus A image captured by Hubble Space telescope

This image captures Centaurus A, which is also known as NGC 5128, and is a well known among the scientist fraternity for its dramatic dusty lanes of dark material. This image was formed with Hubble Space Telescope's new observations received by using its most advanced instrument, the Wide Field Camera 3.

Also Read | ‘Star Wars’ Moon setting over Pacific: Photo by NASA astronaut goes viral
NASA image of GC 7714, a spiral galaxy

Meet our neighbour next door, galaxy GC 7714, which is located around 100 million light-years from Earth. The spiral galaxy is our relatively closer neighbour compared to other distant galaxies.

Also Read | NASA images: Hubble Telescope shares 6 breathtaking photos of Galaxies
Messier 100 galaxy image

The spectacular image captures the stunning visual of the Messier 100 galaxy, located in the constellation Coma Berenices. The image is captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. 

One of the most spectacular images of Antennae Galaxies

This is one of the most spectacular images of Antennae Galaxies captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. The galaxies are also known as NGC 4038 and NGC 4039 — are locked in a deadly embrace. The pair have spent the past few hundred million years sparring with one another. This clash is so violent that stars have been ripped from their host galaxies to form a streaming arc between the two. 

