Hubble Space Telescope captures stunning images of various galaxies, including Antennae Galaxies, Centaurus A, and Messier 100. These images reveal intricate details and interactions within our vast universe.

NASA images: Our planet Earth is a part of a giant solar system, which is placed in a humungous galaxy named the Milky Way. Our home galaxy is a large spiral galaxy with a star disk spanning over 1,00,0000 light-years. Surprisingly, ours is not alone, as Space contains numerous galaxies home to thousands of planets and stars. Space agencies, NASA, ESA, etc, keep sharing images of our neighbouring galaxies, including the one located thousands of light years away from the Milky Way. Here are the top 5 images captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply NASA 5 images of distant galaxies

NASA image of two spiral galaxies pass by each other like majestic ships in the night

This image showcases two spiral galaxies passing by each other in the direction of the constellation Canis Major. The gravitational force of the two lead to change in their shape. The near-collission image was captured by NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Centaurus A image captured by Hubble Space telescope

This image captures Centaurus A, which is also known as NGC 5128, and is a well known among the scientist fraternity for its dramatic dusty lanes of dark material. This image was formed with Hubble Space Telescope's new observations received by using its most advanced instrument, the Wide Field Camera 3.

NASA image of GC 7714, a spiral galaxy

Meet our neighbour next door, galaxy GC 7714, which is located around 100 million light-years from Earth. The spiral galaxy is our relatively closer neighbour compared to other distant galaxies.

Messier 100 galaxy image

The spectacular image captures the stunning visual of the Messier 100 galaxy, located in the constellation Coma Berenices. The image is captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One of the most spectacular images of Antennae Galaxies