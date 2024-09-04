Top 5 NASA images of nebulas, protostar, Mercury’s surface & more | See pics

NASA images: Our planet Earth is a part of a giant solar system, which is placed in a humungous galaxy named the Milky Way. Our home galaxy is a large spiral galaxy with a star disk spanning over 1,00,0000 light-years. Surprisingly, ours is not alone, as Space contains numerous galaxies home to thousands of planets and stars.

Space agencies like NASA and ESA keep sharing images of nebulas, our neighbouring galaxies and planets.

Here are the top 5 images captured by the space agencies:

Swirls of bright green hues fill this view of space. In the center, the bright “heart” of the Crab Nebula can be seen. Stars dot the sky in the distance.

The eerie glow of a dead star, which exploded long ago in a supernova, reveals itself in this NASA Hubble image of the Crab Nebula. But don't be fooled: the ghoulish-looking object still has a pulse. Buried at the center is the star's tell-tale heart, which beats with rhythmic precision.

The "heart" is the crushed core of the exploded star. Known as a neutron star, it has the same mass as the Sun but is squeezed into an ultra-dense sphere that is only a few miles across. The tiny powerhouse is the bright star-like object in the center of the image.

Also Read | Supermassive black hole: NASA shares stunning image of Andromeda Galaxy

A nebula made up of cloudy gas and dust resembling soft and wispy clouds and, in the center, thin and highly-detailed layers pressed close together. Large, bright stars surrounded by six long points of light dot the image, as well as some small, point-like stars embedded in the clouds. The clouds are lit up in blue close to the stars; orange colors show clouds that glow in infrared light.⁣

The cosmic concoction NASA Webb has spotted here is a nebula in the Perseus molecular cloud, located approximately 960 light-years away.⁣

Webb’s sensitive scopes can reveal cosmic objects with extremely low masses. Some of the faintest “stars” in the picture are, in fact, newly born free-floating brown dwarfs with masses comparable to those of giant planets. The gas and dust that surround these young stars are part of the ingredients that may eventually produce planetary systems.⁣

Also Read | NASA explains reasons behind mysterious noises coming from faulty Starliner

A closeup image of a barren planetary surface dotted with craters. A large impact crater takes up most of the image with two smaller-sized craters side by side at the top center of its rim, such that it looks like a face with two eyes.

⁣On 12 October 2012, NASA's MESSENGER spacecraft captured this targeted observation of a small area of Mercury's surface, where two smaller craters on the rim of a larger crater resemble a pair of eyes.

MESSENGER was first spacecraft to visit Mercury in 30 years, and the first ever to orbit. The spacecraft mapped the entire planet, discovered abundant water ice in shadows at the poles, and unlocked knowledge about Mercury's geology and magnetic field.

MESSENGER's mission came to an end on 30 April 2015.

Many golden stars stud the darkness of space. Some of the stars have four diffraction spikes. At the center is a long, bright blue cloud of gas and dust with a bright core.

This light-year-long knot of interstellar gas and dust that looks a little like a caterpillar is a newborn star – a protostar.

Stars form in large clouds of gas and dust called molecular clouds. These massive clouds are cold and clump up. Eventually, gravity causes some of these clumps to collapse. When this happens, friction causes the material to heat up, eventually leading to the creation of a protostar.

A protostar hasn’t yet developed the energy-generating capabilities of a star like the Sun, which fuses hydrogen into helium in its core. Instead, a protostar’s energy comes from the heat released created by that initial collapse. In time, the protostar will develop the ability to generate energy like other Sun-like stars.

Also Read | NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick on SpaceX mission shares aurora photo | See pic

A dark brown, cosmic cloud is studded by a collection of bluish-purple stars. Dozens of these stars are scattered throughout the scene, but they are most dense in the bottom half of the image. Other much smaller stars and galaxies, points of light in various colors, fill the background of the image.

The Small Magellanic Cloud is one of the closest galaxies to our Milky Way: it's "only" 210,000 light-years away. Nestled within the Small Magellanic Cloud is this spectacular star cluster, which is unleashing light and energy into the nebula surrounding it.