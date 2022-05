The world witnessed the first Total Lunar Eclipse of the year, also known as the ‘Blood Moon’. Accompanying this phenomenon was the fact that it was the full moon in the month of May also known as the ‘Flower Moon’.

Moon gazers all over the world had a gala time watching the moon become blood red during the total Lunar Eclipse. The full flower moon passed through the shadow of planet Earth overnight on 15 May and 16 May.

Notably, the full moon was also near its closest point to the earth for a month, thereby adding onto the list of phenomenon and finally rendering it as the Super Flower Blood Moon lunar eclipse! Phew.

India may have skipped the invite from moon to witness this beautiful phenomenon. However, here are pictures from all over the world where the moon basked in its glory and looked majestic.

And for those who desperately suffered the FOMO, let us tell you, many along the US East Coast faced bad weather which blocked their sight. However, it definitely was a stunning sight in regions across North and South America, Antarctica, Europe, Africa and the east Pacific.

Watch pictures of the beautiful Total Lunar Eclipse here

View Full Image The super flower blood moon enters total lunar eclipse as it appears to balance on top of the clock tower at Union Station in St. Louis on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) (AP)

The super flower blood moon enters total lunar eclipse as it appears to balance on top of the clock tower at Union Station in St. Louis

View Full Image The moon is seen during lunar eclipse in Skopje, North Macedonia May 16, 2022. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski (REUTERS)

The moon is seen during lunar eclipse in Skopje, North Macedonia

View Full Image This combination of photos shows the moon in various stages of a total lunar eclipse during the first blood moon of the year in Temple City, Calif. May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) (AP)

This combination of photos shows the moon in various stages of a total lunar eclipse during the first blood moon of the year.

View Full Image TOPSHOT - The blood moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Santiago, on May 15, 2022. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP) (AFP)

The blood moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Santiago.

View Full Image The full moon also known as Flower blood moon is pictured behind the two-headed eagle, the national symbol of Russia atop a building on Red Square in downtown Moscow on May 15, 2022. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (AFP)

The full moon also known as Flower blood moon is pictured behind the two-headed eagle, the national symbol of Russia atop a building on Red Square in downtown Moscow.

View Full Image A woman takes a photo of the first blood moon lunar eclipse of the year at the Killi Killi lookout in La Paz, Bolivia, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) (AP)

A woman takes a photo of the first blood moon lunar eclipse of the year.

View Full Image The moon is shown during a full lunar eclipse, Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) (AP)

The orange color or the blood red moon is caused by the Moon passing into the shadow of the Earth.