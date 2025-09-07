Blood Moon 2025: Date, time and where the total lunar eclipse will be visible in India, US

Total lunar eclipse, Blood Moon 2025: Skygazers are in for a celestial treat this month, as a total lunar eclipse, also known as a blood moon or the Chandra Grahan, will light up the night sky on 7-8 September 2025.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when Earth’s shadow completely covers the Moon, giving it a deep red or orange glow.

Will the Chandra Grahan 2025 be visible in India? The September 7 blood moon will be visible across Asia (including India), Europe, Africa, and Australia. It will be visible to nearly 85% of the world’s population, making it one of the most widely visible lunar eclipses in recent years.

When to watch Chandra Grahan 2025 in India? Eclipse begins: 8:58 PM, September 7

Totality (Blood Moon phase): 11:00 PM – 12:22 AM

Eclipse ends: 2:25 AM, September 8 The totality phase, when the Moon is fully immersed in Earth’s shadow, will last 82 minutes, making this one of the most spectacular lunar eclipses of the decade.

The best part? No protective gear is required. Unlike a solar eclipse, you can safely watch a lunar eclipse with the naked eye.

Where to watch Chandra Grahan 2025 in India? North India: Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow

West India: Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune

South India: Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi

East India: Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati

Central India: Bhopal, Nagpur, Raipur

Will Blood Moon 2025 be visible in the US? Sadly, people in North and South America will miss out on the Blood Moon this time. According to USA Today, for those in the US, the next chance to see a total lunar eclipse will be on 3 March 2026.

Enthusiasts who cannot witness this celestial beauty in person can livestream it for free on platforms like The Virtual Telescope Project and Time and Date, allowing viewers worldwide to watch the phenomenon from home.

Why is it called a Blood Moon? The striking reddish hue occurs due to a phenomenon known as Rayleigh scattering.

As sunlight passes through the Earth’s atmosphere, shorter blue wavelengths scatter away while longer red wavelengths bend and reach the Moon.

This natural filter bathes the lunar surface in a crimson glow, creating what’s popularly called the Blood Moon effect.

Why this lunar eclipse is special? This eclipse is expected to be particularly striking because the Moon will pass deep into Earth’s umbral shadow, making the red hue darker and richer than usual, astronomers told Space.com.

Adding to the spectacle, the eclipse will occur just 2.7 days before the Moon reaches perigee — its closest point to Earth. This will make the Moon appear slightly larger and brighter than usual.