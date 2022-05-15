This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to the report, the total lunar eclipse will start an hour later. It will end at 12.53am EST (10.15am IST). According to experts the duration of the total phase will be 1 hour 25 min and that of partial phase will be over two hours.
Total Lunar Eclipse: What is it
A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra.
Total Lunar Eclipse 2022: Time
The Total Lunar Eclipse will begin at 7:02 am (IST) on 16 May with the Partial phase beginning at 7:57 am as the Moon begins to enter Earth’s umbra. At this time, it will look like a bite is being taken out of the lunar disk. The part of the Moon inside the umbra will appear very dark.
The totality phase of the eclipse will begin at 8:59 am when the entire Moon will be in the Earth’s umbra and turn coppery-red. If you want to take a photo, use a camera on a tripod with exposures of at least several seconds. The totality will end at 10:23 am as the Moon exits Earth’s umbra, and the red colour fades. The eclipse will end at 12:20 pm.
Total Lunar Eclipse 2022: Cities that will witness blood moon
The Total Lunar Eclipse will be visible in most parts of the southern hemisphere. While it will not be visible in India, parts of South America, Europe, and middle-east nations will see a glimpse of the Moon turning blood red over the weekend. In this eclipse, up to 99.1% of the Moon’s disk will be within Earth’s umbra.
The eclipse will be visible in Rome, Brussels, London, Paris, Havana, Johannesburg, Lagos, Madrid, Madrid, Santiago, Washington DC, New York, Guatemala City, Rio de Janeiro, and Chicago among others. While these cities will see a total lunar eclipse, the partial eclipse will be visible in Ankara, Cairo, Honolulu, Budapest, and Athens.
Total Lunar Eclipse 2022: NASA link
Nasa will broadcast a live stream of the celestial event. You can set a reminder today and watch it when NASA starts live streaming.
Total Lunar Eclipse 20: Why is sit called Blood Moon
Just before the totality, the moon will emit a reddish hue, which is why it is referred to as "Blood Moon". This will happen because when the Sun's rays reach the Earth, much of the blue and green light is scattered, while the orange and red colours remain visible.
The Moon will also nearly disappear for some time during the total lunar eclipse.