The totality phase of the eclipse will begin at 8:59 am when the entire Moon will be in the Earth’s umbra and turn coppery-red. If you want to take a photo, use a camera on a tripod with exposures of at least several seconds. The totality will end at 10:23 am as the Moon exits Earth’s umbra, and the red colour fades. The eclipse will end at 12:20 pm.