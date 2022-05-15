Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Science / News /  Total Lunar Eclipse Blood Moon: Will year's first lunar eclipse be visible from India? Read here

Total Lunar Eclipse Blood Moon: Will year's first lunar eclipse be visible from India? Read here

According to experts the duration of the total phase will be 1 hour 25 min and that of partial phase will be over two hours. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
3 min read . 04:16 PM IST Edited By Sayantani Biswas

The first total lunar eclipse will begin at 10.27pm (Eastern Standard Time) on Sunday, which according to Indian Standard Time will be 7.57am on Monday

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : The year 2022 will see two total lunar eclipse, the first of which will be visible on 15, 16 May. The second total lunar eclipse of the year will be visible on 8 November, 2022. 

NEW DELHI : The year 2022 will see two total lunar eclipse, the first of which will be visible on 15, 16 May. The second total lunar eclipse of the year will be visible on 8 November, 2022. 

The first total lunar eclipse will begin at 10.27pm (Eastern Standard Time) on Sunday, which according to Indian Standard Time will be 7.57am on Monday, according to a CNN report.

The first total lunar eclipse will begin at 10.27pm (Eastern Standard Time) on Sunday, which according to Indian Standard Time will be 7.57am on Monday, according to a CNN report.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

According to the report, the total lunar eclipse will start an hour later. It will end at 12.53am EST (10.15am IST). According to experts the duration of the total phase will be 1 hour 25 min and that of partial phase will be over two hours.

Total Lunar Eclipse: What is it

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra.

Total Lunar Eclipse 2022: Time

The Total Lunar Eclipse will begin at 7:02 am (IST) on 16 May with the Partial phase beginning at 7:57 am as the Moon begins to enter Earth’s umbra. At this time, it will look like a bite is being taken out of the lunar disk. The part of the Moon inside the umbra will appear very dark.

The totality phase of the eclipse will begin at 8:59 am when the entire Moon will be in the Earth’s umbra and turn coppery-red. If you want to take a photo, use a camera on a tripod with exposures of at least several seconds. The totality will end at 10:23 am as the Moon exits Earth’s umbra, and the red colour fades. The eclipse will end at 12:20 pm.

Total Lunar Eclipse 2022: Cities that will witness blood moon

The Total Lunar Eclipse will be visible in most parts of the southern hemisphere. While it will not be visible in India, parts of South America, Europe, and middle-east nations will see a glimpse of the Moon turning blood red over the weekend. In this eclipse, up to 99.1% of the Moon’s disk will be within Earth’s umbra.

The eclipse will be visible in Rome, Brussels, London, Paris, Havana, Johannesburg, Lagos, Madrid, Madrid, Santiago, Washington DC, New York, Guatemala City, Rio de Janeiro, and Chicago among others. While these cities will see a total lunar eclipse, the partial eclipse will be visible in Ankara, Cairo, Honolulu, Budapest, and Athens.

Total Lunar Eclipse 2022: NASA link

Nasa will broadcast a live stream of the celestial event. You can set a reminder today and watch it when NASA starts live streaming.

Total Lunar Eclipse 20: Why is sit called Blood Moon

Just before the totality, the moon will emit a reddish hue, which is why it is referred to as "Blood Moon". This will happen because when the Sun's rays reach the Earth, much of the blue and green light is scattered, while the orange and red colours remain visible.

The Moon will also nearly disappear for some time during the total lunar eclipse.