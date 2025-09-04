Total Lunar Eclipse on September 7: Check timings, visibility in India and other details

Total Lunar Eclipse: Get ready for a breathtaking celestial spectacle this weekend as a total lunar eclipse, popularly known as a Chandra Grahan or Blood Moon, will grace the night sky on September 7-8.

During this rare event, the Earth will move directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow over the lunar surface. This will give the Moon a stunning deep red-orange glow, creating a dramatic visual treat for skywatchers.

The eclipse will be fully visible across most of Asia, including all parts of India, as well as Western Australia. Portions of Europe, Africa, Eastern Australia, and New Zealand will also witness partial stages of the phenomenon.

Why is it called a Blood Moon? The striking reddish hue occurs due to a phenomenon known as Rayleigh scattering. As sunlight passes through the Earth’s atmosphere, shorter blue wavelengths scatter away while longer red wavelengths bend and reach the Moon. This natural filter bathes the lunar surface in a crimson glow, creating what’s popularly called the Blood Moon effect.

Where to Watch in India This will be one of the most widely visible lunar eclipses in recent years, and nearly 85% of the world’s population will get to see at least part of it, provided the skies are clear.

Here’s where you can catch the best view in India: North India: Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow

West India: Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune

South India: Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi

East India: Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati

Central India: Bhopal, Nagpur, Raipur For an unobstructed view, head to rooftops, terraces, open fields, or parks away from city lights to avoid light pollution.

Eclipse Timings in India (IST)

• Eclipse begins: 8:58 PM, September 7

• Totality (Blood Moon phase): 11:00 PM – 12:22 AM

• Eclipse ends: 2:25 AM, September 8

The totality phase, when the Moon is fully immersed in Earth’s shadow, will last 82 minutes, making this one of the most spectacular lunar eclipses of the decade.

How to Watch and Photograph the Eclipse The best part? No protective gear is required. Unlike a solar eclipse, you can safely watch a lunar eclipse with the naked eye.

For a closer look: Binoculars or a telescope will reveal stunning details like lunar craters and the colour gradient.

Use apps like Stellarium or SkySafari to track the Moon’s position.

To capture it on camera, use a DSLR or smartphone on a tripod with long exposure (1–2 seconds), ISO 400–800, and manual focus. Pro tip: Try time-lapse photography to document the Moon’s transformation throughout the night.