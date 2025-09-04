Subscribe

Total Lunar Eclipse on September 7: Check timings, visibility in India and other details

Total Lunar Eclipse: The striking reddish hue occurs due to a phenomenon known as Rayleigh scattering.

Anjali Thakur
Updated4 Sep 2025, 03:57 PM IST
Chandra Grahan or Blood Moon, will grace the night sky on September 7-8. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
Total Lunar Eclipse: Get ready for a breathtaking celestial spectacle this weekend as a total lunar eclipse, popularly known as a Chandra Grahan or Blood Moon, will grace the night sky on September 7-8.

During this rare event, the Earth will move directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow over the lunar surface. This will give the Moon a stunning deep red-orange glow, creating a dramatic visual treat for skywatchers.

The eclipse will be fully visible across most of Asia, including all parts of India, as well as Western Australia. Portions of Europe, Africa, Eastern Australia, and New Zealand will also witness partial stages of the phenomenon.

Why is it called a Blood Moon?

The striking reddish hue occurs due to a phenomenon known as Rayleigh scattering. As sunlight passes through the Earth’s atmosphere, shorter blue wavelengths scatter away while longer red wavelengths bend and reach the Moon. This natural filter bathes the lunar surface in a crimson glow, creating what’s popularly called the Blood Moon effect.

Where to Watch in India

This will be one of the most widely visible lunar eclipses in recent years, and nearly 85% of the world’s population will get to see at least part of it, provided the skies are clear.

Here’s where you can catch the best view in India:

  • North India: Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow
  • West India: Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune
  • South India: Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi
  • East India: Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati
  • Central India: Bhopal, Nagpur, Raipur

For an unobstructed view, head to rooftops, terraces, open fields, or parks away from city lights to avoid light pollution.

Eclipse Timings in India (IST)

• Eclipse begins: 8:58 PM, September 7

• Totality (Blood Moon phase): 11:00 PM – 12:22 AM

• Eclipse ends: 2:25 AM, September 8

The totality phase, when the Moon is fully immersed in Earth’s shadow, will last 82 minutes, making this one of the most spectacular lunar eclipses of the decade.

How to Watch and Photograph the Eclipse

The best part? No protective gear is required. Unlike a solar eclipse, you can safely watch a lunar eclipse with the naked eye.

For a closer look:

  • Binoculars or a telescope will reveal stunning details like lunar craters and the colour gradient.
  • Use apps like Stellarium or SkySafari to track the Moon’s position.
  • To capture it on camera, use a DSLR or smartphone on a tripod with long exposure (1–2 seconds), ISO 400–800, and manual focus.

Pro tip: Try time-lapse photography to document the Moon’s transformation throughout the night.

So, mark your calendars and get ready to witness one of nature’s most mesmerising sky shows, right from your balcony or terrace.

 
 
